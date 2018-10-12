The San Diego Early Music Society invites you to celebrate François Couperin's 350th birthday! And there is no more perfect celebration than a performance by the wonderful Les Talens Lyriques under the direction of renowned harpsichordist Christophe Rousset. A musical portrait of one of the great poets of French music, this program will reveal Couperin’s wide emotive range and will include both a 'Concert royal' for the Sun King as well as his 'Leçons de ténèbres pour le mercredi saint', a rarely performed masterpiece for two sopranos. Come and revel in the first adventure of our season.

www.sdems.org | (619) 291 8246