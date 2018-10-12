The Hill Street Country Club and Linksoul Lab is proud to present LESS TIME AGING, photography By Caitlyn Guarano, a one night art show experience.

Guarano photographs capture people of color as individuals, and focus largely on her millennial identity and navigation through low wages, student loans and fun times. Many of her subjects exhibit individual style influenced by fashion, friendships and social media realities.

Less Time Aging, looks at the development of youth culture and the experimental rites of passage towards adulthood.