Let it Flow - An Evening of Yoga, Beer, And Good Cheer.
Citizen Brewers 5837 Mission Gorge Rd, Ste A, San Diego, California 92120
Citizen Brewers and Om With Me- Yoga with Ro proudly present:
Let it Flow - An Evening of Yoga, Beer, And Good Cheer.
Don your most festive holiday attire (that you can move around in. Ex. Santa leggings, ugly reindeer sweaters) and lets flow together and then enjoy some beers.
What's included in your ticket?
-A hour of Vinyasa Yoga set to fun, energetic holiday classics.
-A complimentary pint of beer
-Good times, good company.
What should you bring?
-A yoga mat
-Water
-A fun times attitude
Info
Citizen Brewers 5837 Mission Gorge Rd, Ste A, San Diego, California 92120 View Map
Allied Gardens, Kearny Mesa, Mission Valley