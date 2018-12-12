Strings & Things Puppet Theatre delivers holiday cheer with LETTERS FROM THE NORTH POLE - A holiday story told through shadow puppetry at the Marie Hitchcock Puppet Theater on December 12th thru 16th. A delightful holiday story the whole family will enjoy.

The Marie Hitchcock Puppet Theater

2130 Pan American Plaza, San Diego, 92101

Performances

Wed.–Fri. 10:00 & 11:30 am;

Sat. & Sun.: 11:00 am, 1:00 & 2:30 pm.

Telephone

(619) 544-9203

Admission: $5

https://marie-hitchcock-puppet-store.myshopify.com/index.html

Website

http://www.balboaparkpuppets.com