Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Brings Pop-up Thrift Shop

WHAT: Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) invites thrift shoppers to shop gently used high

fashion clothing and accessories on February 23rd at 2885 Perry Road at El Jardin in Liberty

Station. Shoppers can look for fashion items donated by local retailers like Rare Bloom and

Miss Match. The one-time only rummage sale is lead by a team of nine Point Loma

Sophomores dedicated to finding a cure for Leukemia and Lymphoma.

WHY: As part of the Student of the Year Campaign by LLS, the sophomore’s team, ‘Pointing to a Cure’ has set a goal to raise $20,000 by March 3, 2019, competing with other High School teams

throughout San Diego County. El Jardin kindly dedicated the space for this charity event.

“I didn’t realize how much cancer has affected me until recently when I found out my aunt was

diagnosed with throat cancer. I chose LLS because it has funded 15 out of the 18 FDA

approved cancer treatments in 2017. Those treatments have saved my aunt. That’s why this is

so important to me.”