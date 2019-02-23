Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Brings Pop-up Thrift Shop
El Jardin 2885 Perry Road, San Diego, California 92106
WHAT: Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) invites thrift shoppers to shop gently used high
fashion clothing and accessories on February 23rd at 2885 Perry Road at El Jardin in Liberty
Station. Shoppers can look for fashion items donated by local retailers like Rare Bloom and
Miss Match. The one-time only rummage sale is lead by a team of nine Point Loma
Sophomores dedicated to finding a cure for Leukemia and Lymphoma.
WHY: As part of the Student of the Year Campaign by LLS, the sophomore’s team, ‘Pointing to a Cure’ has set a goal to raise $20,000 by March 3, 2019, competing with other High School teams
throughout San Diego County. El Jardin kindly dedicated the space for this charity event.
“I didn’t realize how much cancer has affected me until recently when I found out my aunt was
diagnosed with throat cancer. I chose LLS because it has funded 15 out of the 18 FDA
approved cancer treatments in 2017. Those treatments have saved my aunt. That’s why this is
so important to me.”