Lex & the Jewels Quartet at Panama 66

Lex & The Jewels is a jazz fusion band based in San Diego, CA featuring musicians Louis Valenzuela, Julien Cantelm, Harley Magsino, and Lexi Pulido. The group offers an expansive repertoire covering original, jazz, R&B, Brazilian, and pop styles.

Panama 66 is a counter service restaurant with quality sourced ingredients, full bar, San Diego draft beer, and live music.

All Ages

No admission charge