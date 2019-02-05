Leyla McCalla at ArtPower at UC San Diego

A former member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, multi-instrumentalist Leyla McCalla ventured out on a solo career to pursue a personal sound. A New York–born Haitian American living in New Orleans, McCalla is deeply influenced by traditional Creole, Cajun, and Haitian music, as well as by American jazz and folk. Her music is at once earthy, elegant, soulful, and witty. It vibrates with three centuries of history, yet also feels strikingly fresh, distinctive, and contemporary.

McCalla’s latest album, A Day for the Hunter, A Day for the Prey, explores issues of social justice and pan-African consciousness. She has spent the last year and a half touring extensively around North America and Europe, and plans to release her third album in 2018.