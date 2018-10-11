LGBTQ Social Latin - 4 Week Series Class- (Salsa, Bachata, Merengue)

Each Series Needs 8 students to run. Space is limited! Register now or contact us to apply existing class credits towards the series! Series classes are $40 per person for the 4 week course. Let us know if as can help sign you up!

You do not need a partner to participate, but it is recommended to maximize your dance time!

All levels welcome- We start with basics and will build up. :)

Spread the word and let us know if you need any help registering or if you have any other questions!

Can't wait to see you!