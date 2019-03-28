Liam Callanan: Paris by the Book

Warwick's Bookstore 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla, California 92037

Warwick's will host Liam Callanan as he discusses and signs his new book, "Paris by the Book." Callanan is an Edgar Award finalist and journalist.

This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

Please visit our website or call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 for details.

Warwick's Bookstore 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla, California 92037
