Warwick's and the University of San Diego will host Liane Moriarty as she discusses and signs her new book, "Nine Perfect Strangers." Moriarty is the #1 "New York Times" bestselling author of "Big Little Lies." This is a ticketed event at the University of San Diego's Shiley Theatre. General admission tickets are available at www.warwicks.com. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed. Please call the Warwick's Book Department at (858) 454-0347 for details.