Liberty Station Concerts- Iron Sage Wood and Vaud & The Villains

ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station welcomes the return of Liberty Station Concerts, a wildly popular free concert series inaugurated in 2017. The concerts, presented outdoors on the grassy North Promenade on Sunday evenings, feature a collection of popular San Diego musicians and acts. Audiences are invited to bring a blanket, a picnic, and a love of live music. Produced in partnership with Damian DeRobbio, of Beer, Food & Music, the venue is set up to allow lots of room to dance and get up close to the acts. Concert-goers are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy the art galleries, studios and museums of ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station. Concerts take place between Stone Brewing World Bistro and the colorful Greetings mural. All ages are invited and no alcohol can be brought into the venue.

Sunday, September 23- Iron Sage Wood and Vaud & The Villains

OPENING ACT: Iron Sage Wood

Iron Sage Wood, featuring Damian DeRobbio, Paul Cannon and Abner Nevarez, will play a soulful groove combined with world rhythm and conscious lyrics. ISW moves audiences to laugh, dance and sing along. Writing songs of hope and transformation, their work encourages an uplifting human experience all the while blending elements of world beat and Native Americana.

HEADLINER: Vaud & The Villains

Back by popular demand, Vaud & The Villains were the highlight of last summer’s concert series. The big show is a 19-piece orchestra and cabaret, which has evolved over the years from a folk band singing traditional tunes to an originally voiced genre-bending spectacle commonly described as Americana Noir meets Moulin Rouge. Bring your dancing feet! The ever-evolving cast of the show is composed of a five-piece horn section, incredible vocalists, a rhythm section and three dancers.

For more information visit https://libertystation.com/events/liberty-station-concerts