Liberty Station Tree Lighting & Holiday Festivities

Celebrate the season at Liberty Station’s Annual Tree Lighting & Holiday Festivities on Friday, Nov. 30 from 5 to 9 p.m. in the North Promenade. The community is invited to enjoy the holiday magic with an 88-foot Norfolk pine tree lighting, a Holiday Marketplace with local vendors, Christmas carolers, pictures with Santa, a viewing of How The Grinch Stole Christmas and more!

Live entertainment will kick off the evening at 5 p.m., and at 6:15 p.m., the tree lighting ceremony will commence as a patient family of Rady Children’s Hospital lights the towering Christmas tree from top to bottom. Following the tree lighting, peruse the Holiday Marketplace for holiday goodies, gifts and more in the Central Promenade, or grab a bite from the one of the neighborhood eateries before the outdoor viewing of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, which will be projected onto a custom-made sail by a local craftsman. Ice skating at Rady Children’s Ice Rink at Liberty Station will be open the whole evening for families and the community to enjoy.

For more information about this year’s Salute the Season events or for more neighborhood news, visit www.libertystation.com.