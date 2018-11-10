Join us for an inspiring author talk on Saturday, November 10th at 2:30pm. In Life After War: Journey to Thrive, author Lily Zhou shares her own stories to help and inspire our heroes to live a beautiful life after war. It is also a book of their own stories to be written.

Lily Zhou is a dream maker—for herself and many others. Born and raised in China, she came to the land of opportunity at 17-years-old without speaking a word of English. She has since built and sold three companies and is now an adjunct professor at San Diego State University.