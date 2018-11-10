Lily Zhou

La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037

Join us for an inspiring author talk on Saturday, November 10th at 2:30pm. In Life After War: Journey to Thrive, author Lily Zhou shares her own stories to help and inspire our heroes to live a beautiful life after war. It is also a book of their own stories to be written.

Lily Zhou is a dream maker—for herself and many others. Born and raised in China, she came to the land of opportunity at 17-years-old without speaking a word of English. She has since built and sold three companies and is now an adjunct professor at San Diego State University.

La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037
