Lift Every Voice: San Diego Grand Opening Celebration of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture

Valencia Park/Malcolm X Branch Library 5148 Market St., San Diego, California 92114

Join the global celebration for the year-round Grand Opening of the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C. Local performing and visual artists, culturally relevant refreshments will be featured, its hundred years historic march to completion, its unparalleled success and high visitation numbers, and its exciting programs and robust national membership. Presented by Friends of Malcolm X Library and community partner Cultural Noire Company

Valencia Park/Malcolm X Branch Library 5148 Market St., San Diego, California 92114 View Map

(619) 236-5817

