Light Up a Life Candle Lighting Ceremony

The community is invited to Light Up a Life, a special candle-lighting ceremony to celebrate the people whose lives have warmed our heart and whose memories illuminate our life. This family-friendly event will be hosted by The Elizabeth Hospice on Sunday, December 2, 2018 from 3:30 to 5:30 pm. at the California Center for the Arts at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. Light Up a Life blends inspirational messages, music, and a memorial ceremony to uplift hearts touched by loss, illness or sorrow. Admission and parking are free.

The Elizabeth Hospice, a nonprofit healthcare leader, aspires to a world in which every life ends with compassion, dignity and peace. In addition to providing exceptional hospice care and palliative care, their compassionate caregivers are experts in grief and loss. The organization offers a range of techniques and tools to guide children and adults through the process of coping with a serious illness or accepting the loss of a loved one.

All attendees will be invited to light a candle during the memorial ceremony. In support of The Elizabeth Hospice’s nonprofit mission, a donation of $50 is suggested. Individuals can receive a 2018 keepsake ornament with a $100 donation, or a personalized ornament with a donation of $250 or more. Information on sponsorship opportunities can be found at bit.ly/lual2018 or by calling 760.796.3722 or emailing lual@ehospice.org.

The Elizabeth Hospice is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit that provides care to hospice care, palliative care and grief support to everyone in the community, regardless of their ability to pay, The Elizabeth Hospice depends on the generous support of individuals and organizations to continue to provide these much-needed services to everyone in need.