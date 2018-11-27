Light Up the Night at Loews Coronado Bay Resort

Join Loews Coronado Bay Resort to kick-off the holiday season. Your passport to the “North Pointe” will guide you through festive holiday gardens filled with activities, complimentary coffee, hot chocolate, apple cider, holiday sweets and a spiked hot toddy beverage bar for purchase. Mike Hess Brewing, Coronado Brewing Company, Malahat Spirits, Andrea’s Truffles, Sweet Cheeks Baking Co., You & Yours Distilling Company and Gelato Paradiso will be available throughout the event to share the delicious flavors of San Diego with guests. Entertainment will include tiny singers from Silver Strand Elementary School, photos with Santa, cookie decorating, and holiday crafts. Children are encouraged to write letters to Santa and drop them in the Santa Mailbox. For every letter collected, Macy’s will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish® to help grant wishes to children battling critical illnesses. The event is free to the public but guests are encouraged to bring a new unwrapped toy for the Navy- Marine Corps Relief Society to help support local families of deployed service men and women for their invaluable sacrifices.