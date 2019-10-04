The Lightness of Dark Tour

Join award winning Australian pianist Fiona Joy Hawkins & Violinist Rebecca Daniel for an inspirational evening of Classical Crossover piano, violin and voice.

The Lightness of Dark by Fiona Joy Hawkins & Rebecca Daniel is an ethereal, inspirational and collaborative journey into the depths of loss, mourning and recovery. Celebrating the album release of The Lightness of Dark - recorded in Australia for Piano, Violin, String Quartet and Voice, the music focuses on the way forward and the exploration of lightness within the dark.

We all experience loss at some time in our lives, loss of health, friendship, a pet, lost youth or the loss of a loved one. When real life becomes art, experiences can be shared, learned from and resonate with others in similar situations. This album invites the listener to find the beauty in the sadness and move forward in a positive way.

"There is a crack in everything, thats how the light gets in" - Leonard Cohen

Concert includes music from the album as well as pieces from Blue Dream and other well known albums.

Tickets: $25 https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4306933