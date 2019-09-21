Lights! Camera! Autism! Film and Art Festival
Irwin M. Jacobs Qualcomm Hall 5775 Morehouse Drive, San Diego, California 92121
Join us for an evening of celebration as we showcase the artistic talent of local autistic individuals! Your ticket includes a hosted wine, beer and appetizer reception during our art exhibition featuring 19 artists. A classical musical performance by pianist Michael Dendel will also accompany the art reception. Then join us for screenings of films produced and starring autistic individuals, including: the short film Ascent by Canyon Crest Academy students; short clips and post-production vignettes by Exceptional Minds of Los Angeles; and our feature film for the event, Autism Goes to College!
Tickets are available at https://autismsocietysandiego.rallybound.org/LCA/Donate/Tickets
Reception and Art Exhibition: 5:00 PM
Films follow Exhibition: 6:45-9:00 PM