Lights! Camera! Autism! Film and Art Festival

Join us for an evening of celebration as we showcase the artistic talent of local autistic individuals! Your ticket includes a hosted wine, beer and appetizer reception during our art exhibition featuring 19 artists. A classical musical performance by pianist Michael Dendel will also accompany the art reception. Then join us for screenings of films produced and starring autistic individuals, including: the short film Ascent by Canyon Crest Academy students; short clips and post-production vignettes by Exceptional Minds of Los Angeles; and our feature film for the event, Autism Goes to College!

Tickets are available at https://autismsocietysandiego.rallybound.org/LCA/Donate/Tickets

Reception and Art Exhibition: 5:00 PM

Films follow Exhibition: 6:45-9:00 PM