I'm Not Like You Notes From The San Diego Underground Opening Reception

Join us for an opening reception of the San Diego History Center's newest exhibition, "I'm Not Like You: Notes from the San Diego Underground."

I’m Not Like You: Notes from the San Diego Underground is an exhibition celebrating the creative energy, self-expression and independent spirit that distinguished skate, punk and hip-hop culture in San Diego from the 1970s through 1990s. During the two decades preceding the rise of the World Wide Web in 1991, and the subsequent ubiquity of social media and smartphones, highly localized subcultures formed and thrived throughout San Diego.