Ling Conducts Brahms

Copley Symphony Hall 750 B St., Downtown, San Diego, California 92101

Conductor Laureate Jahja Ling has created a tradition in San Diego with his performances of the symphonies of Johannes Brahms. Polish-Canadian pianist Jan Lisiecki makes his San Diego debut in the Second Concerto of Frédéric Chopin, the recording of which brought Lisiecki to world-wide attention at the age of 14.

Price Range: $20-$100

Copley Symphony Hall 750 B St., Downtown, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Concert
619-235-0804
