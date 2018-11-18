Link in Bio: A Collection of Short Films
Teros Gallery 3888 Swift Ave., San Diego, California 92104
is a mix of 17 DIY narratives, colorful animations, and quirky experimental short films!
$5 suggested donation at the door. Seats fill up fast. Don't miss out!
Featured films:
Oh, What a World - Dustin Zemel
My Name Is Marc, And You Can Count On It - Lindsey Phillips
Sparky - xinbaonuzi / 心 宝 努 子
Goth Girls - Tipper Newton, Whitney Weir
Ritual - Gyuri Cloe Lee
Viola Vs. The Vampire King - Kevin Fermini
Hollywood Public Access TV: Tell It To My Heart - Lily Noyes
OCTANE - Jeron Braxton
Holy Pink: Fragrant - Clementine Leger, Benjamin Whatley
Dot Matrix - Lauren Cook
Migraine - Atticus Elliott
Queenie and the All or Nothing Thin King - Benni Quintero
Full Time on Video Island - Noah Engel
Stop Speaking - Alisa Yang
Raccoon and the Light - Hanna Kim
Goodbye Forever Party - Jonni Phillips