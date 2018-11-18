Link in Bio: A Collection of Short Films

🔗LINK IN BIO🔗 is a mix of 17 DIY narratives, colorful animations, and quirky experimental short films!

$5 suggested donation at the door. Seats fill up fast. Don't miss out!

Featured films:

Oh, What a World - Dustin Zemel

My Name Is Marc, And You Can Count On It - Lindsey Phillips

Sparky - xinbaonuzi / 心 宝 努 子

Goth Girls - Tipper Newton, Whitney Weir

Ritual - Gyuri Cloe Lee

Viola Vs. The Vampire King - Kevin Fermini

Hollywood Public Access TV: Tell It To My Heart - Lily Noyes

OCTANE - Jeron Braxton

Holy Pink: Fragrant - Clementine Leger, Benjamin Whatley

Dot Matrix - Lauren Cook

Migraine - Atticus Elliott

Queenie and the All or Nothing Thin King - Benni Quintero

Full Time on Video Island - Noah Engel

Stop Speaking - Alisa Yang

Raccoon and the Light - Hanna Kim

Goodbye Forever Party - Jonni Phillips