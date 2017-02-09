Lisa Kron in Repertory: 2.5 Minute Ride & WELL

This Spring, Diversionary continues its tradition of presenting innovative theatre. For the first time in history, two plays by Tony Award Winner Lisa Kron (Broadway’s FUN HOME) will play in rotating repertory. As female playwrights continue to fight for equal representation in the American theatre, THE KRON REP offers a heaping dose of gender parity. In both 2.5 MINUTE RIDE and WELL, the playwright's life gets catapulted onto the stage. These two autobiographical(ish) plays delightfully fracture theatrical structure, turning conventional notions of theatre on its head. Diversionary brings together Craig Noel Award winners Shana Wride and Rosina Reynolds for an artistic tour-de-force in the San Diego revival of ​2.5 MINUTE RIDE. In this breakout hit first seen at La Jolla Playhouse in 1996, Shana Wride plays Lisa and takes her audience on a rol​ler coaster ride to investigate her relationship with her father through three life events: a family outing to an Ohio amusement park, a wedding in a Brooklyn Jewish Community Center, and a searing trip to Auschwitz. Kron demonstrates remarkable skill in combining humor and pathos in this 75 minute portrait of a loving and complex man and father. Rosina Reynolds, last seen at Diversionary with THE MARRIAGE BED, directs. In WELL, Lisa (played by San Diego favorite Samantha Ginn, SCROOGE IN ROUGE) “comes from a family where everyone is ill.” And now she wants to know why.​ Lisa tells the tale of her mother Ann, (played by Annie Hinton, A CIVIL WAR CHRISTMAS) a champion of social justice. Ann works tirelessly to integrate her midwestern town, despite her inability to cure her own chronic illness. ​Lisa’s struggle to create the play she wants is thwarted by both rebellious actors (gleefully played by Adam Cuppy, Cashae Monya, Durwood Murray, and Tiffany Tang) and her mother's desire to "help" tell the story. Lisa fights to define both the narrative and her relationship with her mother to hilarious and poignant consequences. Kym Pappas (Co-Artistic director of InnerMission Theatre) directs.