Lisa McCubbin: Betty Ford

Lisa McCubbin will discuss and sign her new book "Betty Ford." McCubbin is the co-author of four "New York Times" bestsellers: 'Five Presidents;' 'Mrs. Kennedy and Me;' 'Five Days in November;' and 'The Kennedy Detail.' This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed. Please call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 or visit www.warwicks.com for details.