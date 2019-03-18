How to Listen to and Understand Opera
La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037
Discover the great beauty and high artistic achievement of opera with this brilliant course by acclaimed musicologist Robert Greenberg. You will develop a methodology for listening to and understanding opera and will be introduced to the concept of opera as a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts in its combination of soliloquy, dialogue, scenery, action, and continuous music. See how music can evoke what words cannot express; the composer is the dramatist. This combination of words and music endows opera with a unique dramatic power.
Mon, Mar 4: Introduction to Words and Music
Mon, Mar 11: A Brief History in Vocal Expression in Music
Mon, Mar 18: Invention of Opera and Monteverdi’s Orfeo 1
Mon, Mar 25: Invention of Opera and Monteverdi’s Orfeo 2
Every session 3:30 - 5pm. Free, open to all.