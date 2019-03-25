How to Listen to and Understand Opera

Discover the great beauty and high artistic achievement of opera with this brilliant course by acclaimed musicologist Robert Greenberg. You will develop a methodology for listening to and understanding opera and will be introduced to the concept of opera as a whole that is greater than the sum of its parts in its combination of soliloquy, dialogue, scenery, action, and continuous music. See how music can evoke what words cannot express; the composer is the dramatist. This combination of words and music endows opera with a unique dramatic power.

Mon, Mar 4: Introduction to Words and Music

Mon, Mar 11: A Brief History in Vocal Expression in Music

Mon, Mar 18: Invention of Opera and Monteverdi’s Orfeo 1

Mon, Mar 25: Invention of Opera and Monteverdi’s Orfeo 2

Every session 3:30 - 5pm. Free, open to all.