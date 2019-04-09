Little Dandelions & City Farmers Agricultural Camp: Compost

Children & Family Camp

Ages 2-8 years Old

All our camp classes are 2.5-3 hours long.

Parents are welcomed to sign up for our 2 week camp.

Tuesday’s & Thursday’s 10am-12:30pm

We do provide child care during those hours it’s at parents discretion if you choose to engage in our program or utilize our drop off/pick up amenity.

.

Class Prices:

Price per class/child- $50

2 Week enrollment per child (4 Classes) -$180

You can pick up submission form and pay registration at The City Farmers Nursery.

Cash/Check Only

Venmo: @LittleDandelions

April's Camp

Composting

This workshops are cultivated to enrich and spike curiosity in regards to vermicomposting. We provide all materials to create a small take home DIY composting container along with fun embellishments that correlate with activities. Reading time along with a healthy snack is provided at the end of all our workshops.

We cover the following questions:

Why we compost?

What can we compost?

Why worms?

How do you add compost to your garden beds?

FAQs

What dates do I register for?

Choose the day you would like to attend.

- If you want attend the full camp (4 classes) choose April 9th for your attendance date.

-If you would like to attend for the 2nd week (2 classes) choose April 16th as your attendance date.

-If you would like so sign up for one drop in class choose any date.

We will be confirming dates and sending out sign up forms or you can pick one up City Farmers Nursery two weeks before start date of camp.

Make sure to click on Free Pre-registration. Full Payment will be due by April 8th at 5pm.

How does your class giveaway work?

-Once you’ve Free Pre-registered you’ve automatically been inentered in our giveaway to win one of four class vouchers. (Valued at $50) .Winner will be notified via email by April 1st. Have any question? Don’t hesitate to contact us at littledandelions@littledandelions.org

Do you offer military, government or city employed discounts?

-Absolutely! Just send us a message via any of our media accounts to provide you a special discount code! IG:_LittleDandelions FB:LittleDandelions.org

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

-This camp is cultivated for children between the ages of 2-6 years old. Nonetheless you can register children up to 8 years old.

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?

-Parking is available at City Farmers Nursery, carpooling is encourage otherwise please arrive early to secure parking spot. Parking is limited.

What can I bring into the event?

-We provide all the material needed for the workshops along with snacks. If your child has allergies or any dietary restrictions, please make sure to let us know 7 days prior to camp participation. Via email at LittleDandelions@LittleDandelions.org

What's the refund policy?

-Cancel up to 7 days before.

Is my registration fee or ticket transferrable?

-Yes, 7 days prior notice needed.

Is it ok if the name on my ticket or registration doesn't match the person who attends?

-No. All adult and children information has to match registration at check in. For change requests please email: LittleDandelions@LittleDandelions@gmail.com

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

-No. Just your ID!