Little Fish's Cosplay Figure Drawing

Little Fish Comic Book Studio’s Cosplay Figure Drawing is an amazing opportunity to draw some truly unbelievable cosplayers (aka., models in professional level comic or pop culture costumes). This event includes three hours of professional level modeling for only $10 per attendee! Be sure to bring yourself, your art medium of choice, and paper. For this session, we will be joined by two members of the San Diego Sabers, San Diego’s premiere lightsabers training group. Admission is $10 and will be collected upon arrival. Both cash and card accepted. Spots are limited, so please make sure to reserve yours by emailing littlefishcomicbooks@gmail.com.