Little Italy Food Hall Anniversary Party

We will be celebrating our first anniversary on Friday, July 12 and we want your to join us! Live music on the Piazza, specials from our stations, anniversary cocktails and treats, face painter and balloon artist for kids, giveaways and so much more will all start at 3pm! Come catch Sam the Cooking Guy whipping up some good eats out on the patio. It's going to be a blast so get a group together and come celebrate with us!