Little Italy's Annual State of the Neighborhood

On Thursday, September 26, the Little Italy Association of San Diego will host its annual State of the Neighborhood event in Little Italy’s Piazza della Famiglia from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Everyone in the community is welcomed to enjoy a special evening of mingling with fellow neighbors and members of the community, and learn about the past, present, and future of San Diego’s Little Italy through a presentation by the Chief Executive Administrator of the Association, Marco Li Mandri. The presentation will start promptly at 7:15 p.m.

Guests are welcome to arrive early and pick up food, snacks and beverages from surrounding Little Italy restaurants or grab a glass of wine or beer at the Little Italy Food Hall to enjoy during the presentation. The event is free to attend. There is a VIP ticket option available for $45 and includes an entrée from the Little Italy Food Hall, a glass of wine, pre-selected dessert from Bobboi Natural Gelato and reserved seating for the presentation. Prepare for an evening of good company and an informative presentation to stay current with the latest happenings of one of San Diego’s premier neighborhood.