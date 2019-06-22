Enjoy an evening under the stars at the annual Little Italy Summer Film Festival hosted by the Little Italy Association and Cinema Little Italy. Every Saturday night of the summer, San Diegans can head to Amici Park Amphitheater to experience a night in Italy and enjoy amazing Italian films complete with English subtitles! Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic with snacks and blankets to watch the show. The admittance fee for the festival is a $5 donation. The Little Italy Summer Film Festival starts on Saturday, June 22 through Saturday, August 24.