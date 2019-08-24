Little Italy Urban Challenge

The Little Italy Food Hall will be hosting a scavenger hunt around the Little Italy neighborhood on Saturday, August 24. Teams of two will receive clues and search around the neighborhood for answers. 1st place team will win a $200 LIFH gift card, 2nd place team will win a $100 LIFH gift card, 3rd place team will win a $50 LIFH gift card. MCed by Sam the Cooking Guy.

$10 TICKETS (No Shirt): Tickets are valid for two team members. No shirts included.

$20 TICKETS (Shirts Included): Tickets are valid for two team members and include two exclusive LIFH Urban Challenge shirts. These tickets are available until Wednesday, August 14.