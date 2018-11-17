LITVAKdance Fall Concert

Saturday November 17, 7pm and Sunday November 18 2pm & 5pm

General Admission $25, Student/Senior/Military $18

About the Show: LITVAKdance presents an evening of dances full of punch, play, power, and intellect. Five local and visiting dance makers, including a commissioned work by highly acclaimed MADBOOTS DANCE N.Y., eight fierce female dancers, and live piano by Encinitas resident, Fontaine Laing, make for one exciting and entertaining show.

About the Company: LITVAKdance is a non-profit repertory dance company based in Northwest San Diego County that calls Encinitas its home base. The company is committed to making and presenting works that speak to our collective humanity. LITVAKdance is comprised of dancers from diverse backgrounds mirroring the changing demographic of our community.