LITVAKdance Spring Concert: Reimagining Suffrage & Other Stories

Reimagining Suffrage & Other Stories is inspired by women's themes that transgress time and place. LITVAKdance will be performing the work of four female choreographers: NY-based dancer/choreographer Tamisha Guy, retired San Diego State University Dance faculty Patricia Sandback, and Artistic Director Sadie Weinberg in collaboration with her mother, San Diego dance pioneer Betzi Roe. The program will also feature Bay Area guest performers Aja Randal, Damara VIta Ganely and Patricia West performing under the name DAP. Work by visual artist, Wren Polansky, inspired by the diverse heritage of dancers and choreographers, will be on display.

Saturday April 13, 7:00 pm, and Sunday April 14, 2:00 pm

$18 to $25