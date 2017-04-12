Live Arts Fest 2017 - Dance

Live Arts Fest 2017 collides with the issues of the day, embodying political, environmental, and gender topics. LAF expands ideas of gender identification in "SHE" by Erica Buechner and Lara Segura and "Why Men Dance," a film by Keith Glassman. Theses of dance diaspora is investigated in Betzi Roe's "Migration." The dangers of denying climate change are portrayed in "Requiem for an Ocean" by Jean Isaacs and "Enthalpy of Fusion" by Swiss artist Anna Katharina Scheidegger, a two evening exploration on "The Art of Climate Change" organized with help from the La Jolla Historical Society.

In a unique presentation opportunity, Daniel Diaz Meza, the winner of last year's San Diego Young Choreographers Showcase and Prize, will present a full evening of work. "Splilt Bill" by Heather Glabe and Sadie Weinberg is a night of collaboration and physical discourse.

This year, Live Arts Fest commissioned new work from many emerging choreographers. The San Diego Dance Theater company dancers are known to be some of the most talented and accomplished movers in town, and the 2017 Fest allows an evening for their artistic choreography to shine; Minaqua McPherson, Desiree Cuizon-Fejeran, Blythe Barton, Zaquia Mahler Salinas, John Diaz, Angel Acuña will present an interactive evening of dance in-the-round. Another evening includes next generation dance makers Shelan Deloyi, Jessica Gilmore, Brianna Bellamy, Trevor Polcyn, Sandra Ruiz, Jun Ting, Todd Mitchum, Mario Jaimes, and Brianna Bellamy bring fresh and creative movement ideas to the stage.

Some of this work tickles your funny bone. Others make you think.

Enjoy them all!

Tickets: $20 or Festival Pass: $120