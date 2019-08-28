A Live Audience Podcast with Special Guest Joanelle Romero

Joanelle Romero will be interviewed by Jenni Prisk, in the first of a series of Live Podcasts presented by the Women's Museum of California, with audience participation. Joanelle will discuss the lack of the Native voice in the entertainment industry, her vision to seek the truth, and the courage to speak it, and her passion for bringing national attention to the multi-cultural diversity issues we face as a nation.

Joanelle Romero is the Founder of the Red Nation Celebration Institute, a Native American Humanitarian, Filmmaker, Actor, Recording Artist, Entrepreneur, and 2007 National Women's Hall of Fame Inductee.