Colorful Characters of San Diego’s Historic Gaslamp Quarter

Known by many names like “Rabbitville”,“New Town,” and the “Stingaree,” San Diego’s “Gaslamp Quarter” as it is known today has a varied and storied past. Join us on Wednesday, July 10th at 7 PM for our next “History Talks!” Lecture and see the colorful history of the Gaslamp brought to life by our very own “Gaslamp Players.” Widely admired and much in demand, the Gaslamp Players present historic vignettes based upon downtown San Diego’s early history. These costumed performers portray some of San Diego’s most interesting characters – from Alonzo Horton “Father of New San Diego,” to Police Chief Keno Wilson, to Ida Bailey, the popular madame who ran the high-class brothel, Canary Cottage. See the early History of downtown San Diego come alive!

History Talks! is a monthly lecture series presented by the Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House. Each month a local historian or specialist will delve into topics related to San Diego and the Davis-Horton House to bring a unique glimpse into the history of our city. July 10th 2019 at 7pm. Lectures are free for Members, $5 non-members.