Live at the Lake: Totally 80's

Dust off your cassettes, tease your hair, it's a totally awesome 80's party, be there or be square.

Gates open at 3:30pm. The Opening Act takes the stage at 4:30 pm. Totally 80's begins at 6pm.

3:30 pm: Gates Open

4:30pm – 5:30pm: Opening Act - Ryan Hiller

6:00pm – 7:30pm: Totally 80's

CHILDREN

This is an all ages show. All attendees including children must have their own ticket.

LAWN SEATING

Get comfy! Bring a blanket or low back chair, please no umbrellas or camp chairs. See a full list of what is and isn't permitted below.

FOOD & BEVERAGE

Come hungry! Tasty concessions and a full cash bar are available - please no outside food and beverage.

TICKETING

$35 / $80 for Season Pass (includes all three concerts, includes 1 drink ticket per show, & VIP Access)

UPCOMING SHOWS

June 8: British Rock Royalty $35

August 24: Yachtley Crew $35