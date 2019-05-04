Live at the Lake: Totally 80's
Lakehouse Hotel & Resort 1025 La Bonita Drive, Lake San Marcos, California 92078
Dust off your cassettes, tease your hair, it's a totally awesome 80's party, be there or be square.
Gates open at 3:30pm. The Opening Act takes the stage at 4:30 pm. Totally 80's begins at 6pm.
3:30 pm: Gates Open
4:30pm – 5:30pm: Opening Act - Ryan Hiller
6:00pm – 7:30pm: Totally 80's
CHILDREN
This is an all ages show. All attendees including children must have their own ticket.
LAWN SEATING
Get comfy! Bring a blanket or low back chair, please no umbrellas or camp chairs. See a full list of what is and isn't permitted below.
FOOD & BEVERAGE
Come hungry! Tasty concessions and a full cash bar are available - please no outside food and beverage.
TICKETING
$35 / $80 for Season Pass (includes all three concerts, includes 1 drink ticket per show, & VIP Access)
