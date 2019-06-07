Live Music @ The Beach + Taco Shack

to Google Calendar - Live Music @ The Beach + Taco Shack - 2019-06-07 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Live Music @ The Beach + Taco Shack - 2019-06-07 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Live Music @ The Beach + Taco Shack - 2019-06-07 16:00:00 iCalendar - Live Music @ The Beach + Taco Shack - 2019-06-07 16:00:00

Hotel Del Coronado 1500 Orange Ave., Coronado, California 92118

Live Music @ The Beach + Taco Shack

Relax with a cocktail and enjoy live performances by local musicians. June 7 featuring Tim Apple

Dig your toes in the sand and relax with tropical cocktails, beer, wine and the island’s best fish tacos at The Del’s surf-inspired bar located just steps from the crashing waves.

Info

Hotel Del Coronado 1500 Orange Ave., Coronado, California 92118 View Map
Food & Drink, Music
Coronado
619-435-6611
to Google Calendar - Live Music @ The Beach + Taco Shack - 2019-06-07 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Live Music @ The Beach + Taco Shack - 2019-06-07 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Live Music @ The Beach + Taco Shack - 2019-06-07 16:00:00 iCalendar - Live Music @ The Beach + Taco Shack - 2019-06-07 16:00:00