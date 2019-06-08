Live Music @ The Beach + Taco Shack
Hotel Del Coronado 1500 Orange Ave., Coronado, California 92118
Relax with a cocktail and enjoy live performances by local musicians. June 8 featuring Jehua Evans
Dig your toes in the sand and relax with tropical cocktails, beer, wine and the island’s best fish tacos at The Del’s surf-inspired bar located just steps from the crashing waves.
