Live Music and Closing Reception

Linksoul Lab 530 S. Coast Hwy. , Oceanside, California 92054

Details

The Hill Street Country Club and Linksoul is proud to present a wacky Closing Reception celebrating Megan Wirth’s solo exhibit, Fifth Grade Cramp.

Live music performances by Sgt. Owl and Two Capital Qs. A cereal bar of your favorite childhood crunch time bites and pancakes with fresh fruit will be served

ALL ages Cost: 5.00

Info
Linksoul Lab 530 S. Coast Hwy. , Oceanside, California 92054
Art , Music
Oceanside
