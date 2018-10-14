Live Music and Closing Reception
Linksoul Lab 530 S. Coast Hwy. , Oceanside, California 92054
Details
The Hill Street Country Club and Linksoul is proud to present a wacky Closing Reception celebrating Megan Wirth’s solo exhibit, Fifth Grade Cramp.
Live music performances by Sgt. Owl and Two Capital Qs. A cereal bar of your favorite childhood crunch time bites and pancakes with fresh fruit will be served
ALL ages Cost: 5.00
Info
Art , Music
Oceanside