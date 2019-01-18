Live Music with Electric Waste Band and Karl Strauss Limited Release
The Loma Club 2960 2960 Truxtun Road, San Diego, California 92106
We’re getting ELECTRIC WASTED!
Unwind with golf, beer and LIVE music by the talented Electric Waste Band!
Sip on a limited release Electric Waste Beer Red IPA from our friends at Karl Strauss Brewing Company for $7!
Friday, 1/18 from 6-10PM
The Electric Waste Band began rocking the San Diego area in the Summer of 1989. Their unique improvisational interpretations of over 150 Grateful Dead tunes soon made The Electric Waste Band San Diego’s favorite Grateful Dead Tribute Band.
