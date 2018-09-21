Live Music from Joe Wood and The Lonely Ones w/ Fatty Matty's Pizza

to Google Calendar - Live Music from Joe Wood and The Lonely Ones w/ Fatty Matty's Pizza - 2018-09-21 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Live Music from Joe Wood and The Lonely Ones w/ Fatty Matty's Pizza - 2018-09-21 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Live Music from Joe Wood and The Lonely Ones w/ Fatty Matty's Pizza - 2018-09-21 13:00:00 iCalendar - Live Music from Joe Wood and The Lonely Ones w/ Fatty Matty's Pizza - 2018-09-21 13:00:00

BLACK PLAGUE Brewing 2550 Jason Court, San Diego, California 92056

This Friday we have Joe Wood and the Lonely Ones (@joewoodandthelonelyones) taking the stage at 7Pm. Happy Hour is from 4-6PM, come in for $2 OFF PINTS and $15 GROWLER FILLS!`

Fatty Matty’s Mobile Pizza (@fattymattysmobilepizza) will be serving up the gourmet pies!

Live music starts at 7 pm, so come early and grab a beer before the show.

Info
BLACK PLAGUE Brewing 2550 Jason Court, San Diego, California 92056 View Map
Food & Drink, Music
760-631-8110
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Live Music from Joe Wood and The Lonely Ones w/ Fatty Matty's Pizza - 2018-09-21 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Live Music from Joe Wood and The Lonely Ones w/ Fatty Matty's Pizza - 2018-09-21 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Live Music from Joe Wood and The Lonely Ones w/ Fatty Matty's Pizza - 2018-09-21 13:00:00 iCalendar - Live Music from Joe Wood and The Lonely Ones w/ Fatty Matty's Pizza - 2018-09-21 13:00:00