Live Music from Sycamore with Fatty Matty Pizza
BLACK PLAGUE Brewing 2550 Jason Court, San Diego, California 92056
Talented local Psychedelic Rock brand, Sycamore (@sycjams), will be gracing the stage on Friday October 5th. Live Music starts at 8pm. We always have a good time when the music is good and the beer is flowing. Quench your munchies with Fatty Matty’s incredibly tasty pizza (@fattymattysmobilepizza) delicious tots, tacos, and MORE!!!
Info
