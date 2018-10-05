Live Music from Sycamore with Fatty Matty Pizza

BLACK PLAGUE Brewing 2550 Jason Court, San Diego, California 92056

Talented local Psychedelic Rock brand, Sycamore (@sycjams), will be gracing the stage on Friday October 5th. Live Music starts at 8pm. We always have a good time when the music is good and the beer is flowing. Quench your munchies with Fatty Matty’s incredibly tasty pizza (@fattymattysmobilepizza) delicious tots, tacos, and MORE!!!

BLACK PLAGUE Brewing 2550 Jason Court, San Diego, California 92056 View Map
Food & Drink, Music
760-631-8110
