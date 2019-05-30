LIVE Music Thursdays at Moonshine Beach with 40 Oz. to Freedom!

Don't miss 40 oz to freedom LIVE at Moonshine Beach on Thursday, 05/30! Tickets available here: http://tinyurl.com/y68r5dj3

Catch 40 oz. to Freedom live & in concert during their Current Tour. Enjoy a professional tribute to Sublime with the greatest hits from now & then. During the 2014 Summer Tour 40 oz. to Freedom will be playing venues across Colorado, California, Texas & More. Stay tuned for future tour dates. Contact 40 oz. to Freedom today for your concert or music festival.

40 Oz to Freedom won the 2010 San Diego Music Award for Best Tribute and has toured the entire US and Canada for over six years, developing one of the largest tribute band followings in the world. 40 oz. to Freedom is true to the So-Cal vibe with thumping bass lines, rad beats, and shredding guitar riffs topped off with soul quenching vocals.