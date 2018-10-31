Living with Alzheimer's: For Caregivers - Middle Stage

The Alzheimer's Association invites family caregivers to participate in a three-part series. This program is designed to provide caregivers with the knowledge, tools and strategies needed to cope with a diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease or related dementia. The knowledge you gain throughout this 3-week series will help you provide optimal care during the middle stage of the disease in order to maintain quality of life.

Workshop dates: Wednesdays, October 31, November 7, and November 14. Attendance to entire series is required. Space is limited. Reserve today! To RSVP call 1.800.272.3900. Series is free of charge.