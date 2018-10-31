Living with Alzheimer's: For Caregivers - Middle Stage

Poway Library 13137 Poway Road, Poway, California 92064

The Alzheimer's Association invites family caregivers to participate in a three-part series. This program is designed to provide caregivers with the knowledge, tools and strategies needed to cope with a diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease or related dementia. The knowledge you gain throughout this 3-week series will help you provide optimal care during the middle stage of the disease in order to maintain quality of life.

Workshop dates: Wednesdays, October 31, November 7, and November 14. Attendance to entire series is required. Space is limited. Reserve today! To RSVP call 1.800.272.3900. Series is free of charge.

Poway Library 13137 Poway Road, Poway, California 92064
