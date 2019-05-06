Living with Alzheimer's: For Caregivers Middle Stage
Vista Library 700 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista, California 92083
*Workshop dates: Wednesday, May 6, 13 and 20
The Alzheimer’s Association invites family caregivers to participate in a three-part series, Living with Alzheimer’s Disease: For Caregivers.
This program is designed to provide caregivers with the knowledge, tools and strategies needed to cope with a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia. The knowledge you gain throughout this 3-week series will help you provide optimal care during the middle stage of the disease in order to maintain quality of life.
Participants will:
- List the symptoms and care needs associated with the middle stage of Alzheimer’s disease
- Describe the relationship changes that occur in the middle stage
- Explain how caregivers can maximize safety, prepare for emergencies and access respite care
- Understand effective ways to provide personal care and manage changes in behaviors
Facilitator: Christine Trigeiro, Ph.D.
*Please commit to attending all 3 classes. Space is limited. Reserve today!
To RSVP call 1.800.272.3900 or https://bit.ly/2sqgc22