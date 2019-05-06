Living with Alzheimer's: For Caregivers Middle Stage

*Workshop dates: Wednesday, May 6, 13 and 20

The Alzheimer’s Association invites family caregivers to participate in a three-part series, Living with Alzheimer’s Disease: For Caregivers.

This program is designed to provide caregivers with the knowledge, tools and strategies needed to cope with a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia. The knowledge you gain throughout this 3-week series will help you provide optimal care during the middle stage of the disease in order to maintain quality of life.

Participants will:

- List the symptoms and care needs associated with the middle stage of Alzheimer’s disease

- Describe the relationship changes that occur in the middle stage

- Explain how caregivers can maximize safety, prepare for emergencies and access respite care

- Understand effective ways to provide personal care and manage changes in behaviors

Facilitator: Christine Trigeiro, Ph.D.

*Please commit to attending all 3 classes. Space is limited. Reserve today!

To RSVP call 1.800.272.3900 or https://bit.ly/2sqgc22