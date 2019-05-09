Living with Alzheimer's: Early Stage & Early Onset
Alzheimer's Association 5075 Shoreham Place Suite 240, San Diego, California 92122
*Workshop dates: Thursday, May 9, 16, and 23, 2019
Topics covered for people with a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia include:
- What it means to be diagnosed and resources available
- Understanding Alzheimer’s disease and memory loos
- Partnering with your medical plan
- Effective communication and telling others about the diagnosis
- Coping with changes and making decisions
- Daily strategies and safety issues
Care partners will learn:
- How to develop a care team
- Legal and financial planning
- Coping strategies
- Care and treatment options
- Communicating and connecting
- Maximizing independence
**Care partners and persons with dementia will meet separately
Registration and Pre-Assessment required to attend workshops.
Contact: Alejandra Pulido at apulido@alz.org or 619-678-8322 ext 8172