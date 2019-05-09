Living with Alzheimer's: Early Stage & Early Onset

*Workshop dates: Thursday, May 9, 16, and 23, 2019

Topics covered for people with a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia include:

- What it means to be diagnosed and resources available

- Understanding Alzheimer’s disease and memory loos

- Partnering with your medical plan

- Effective communication and telling others about the diagnosis

- Coping with changes and making decisions

- Daily strategies and safety issues

Care partners will learn:

- How to develop a care team

- Legal and financial planning

- Coping strategies

- Care and treatment options

- Communicating and connecting

- Maximizing independence

**Care partners and persons with dementia will meet separately

Registration and Pre-Assessment required to attend workshops.

Contact: Alejandra Pulido at apulido@alz.org or 619-678-8322 ext 8172