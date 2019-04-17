Lizzie Wann Book Release Party
Whistle Stop 2236 Fern St, San Diego, California 92102
Lizzie Wann celebrates the release of her latest book The Hospice Bubble & Other Devastating Affirmations. She will be reading from the new book and will be joined by the poets and authors Judy Reeves, Julie Corrales, Sharon Elise and Robt O'Sullivan. Lindsay White and her band will provide music to close the show. This is a free event open to the public.
Info
Whistle Stop 2236 Fern St, San Diego, California 92102 View Map
Books, Performance
South Park