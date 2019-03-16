Lobster Lovers Week at The Oceanaire

The Oceanaire Seafood Room 400 J St, San Diego, California 92101

You won’t have to roll the dice on market availability at The Oceanaire during Lobster Lovers week. This hard-to-come-by American heritage dish will be flown in daily for a three course feature on The Oceanaire’s exclusive week-long menu offering. Guests have the option for a further elevated experience with the opportunity to add a bottle of Cakebread Chardonnay to their delectable, dipped-in-butter meal.

Tickets are $69 with an additional charge of $75 for the wine pairing.

Info

Food & Drink
Downtown
