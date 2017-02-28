Local Authors Showcase

San Diego Writers/Editors Guild authors will be on hand to discuss writing and publishing, in the lobby before the performance of "Sex With Strangers." Chat with local authors, learn more about the Guild, or buy a book! Copies of the Guild's annual anthology, "The Guilded Pen (5th edition)," will be available for purchase, along with more books by Guild members.

Lyceum Theatre 79 Horton Plaza, San Diego, California 92101 View Map

